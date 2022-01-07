Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Release date of a new installment in Sony Latin America

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series starring Ellen Pompeo since the series premiered through the ABC broadcast network in 2005, arrived with its 18th season at the end of last September and is currently in the respective pause of the first half of the current installment. , to return at the end of February with a new and fascinating episode.

The series follows the lives and relationships of the doctors who work at Gray Sloan, whose stories have kept millions of viewers hooked on screens during the drama’s long run. Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most watched programs of its genre on television in recent decades and this is largely due not only to its narrative, but also to the excellent performance of its characters.

Romances, tragedies and thoughtful story arcs are important parts of the building blocks that keep medical drama high season after season on ABC. The series, with its seventeen full seasons, said goodbye to the Netflix streaming platform on December 31, along with its first spin-off Private Practice, which also said goodbye just less than a month ago. This undoubtedly left millions of fans concerned.

However, Grey’s Anatomy returns to fan screens in Latin America through the Sony channel. The transmission chain announced this week through its official account on the social network Instagram that season 18 will premiere next Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 PM MEX / COL and 10:00 PM ARG.

The release date for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 on Sony Latin America was announced accompanied by a video showing several of the most iconic scenes in the entire history of the long-running drama on US network ABC. Also, the channel recalled that Meredith, the character played by Pompeo, is a survivor and 17 seasons prove it.

Sony Channel Announces Release Date for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 in Latin America

The truth is that the announcement comes just at the time when the production of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is at risk because of the virus that is affecting the world. This Thursday, the news was known that the filming of the rest of the current installment is suspended until next week due to the increasing number of infections in Los Angeles, which is where the program is filmed.

It is important to note that despite the high ratings of Grey’s Anatomy there is currently a wave of rumors, indicating that the end of the medical drama will arrive with season 18. However, through a recent announcement it was reported that ABC will is in talks for a possible renewal of another installment of the series.