Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Kevin McKidd’s Confession About Sandra Oh’s Return

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series has been on the air since 2003 and is currently nearing the end of the 18th season, with a final scheduled to air on Thursday, May 26 with episodes 19 and 20. A conclusive installment that will surely open the door for the tenth ninth installment that will debut in the fall of 2022.

The ABC network series, since it first appeared on the screen, presented in its cast a character who became one of the most iconic in the program, not only because of the quality that was played, but also because of having a brilliant and inspiring story arc. This is Dr. Cristina Yang, the cardiothoracic surgeon personified by Sandra Oh until the tenth season of the drama.

While Grey’s Anatomy is about to celebrate two decades on screen amid rumors about its near end, fans of the show have not lost hope of seeing Sandra Oh again, bringing her character to life again, even with a cameo This, despite the fact that the actress has reiterated on several occasions that she has no interest in returning to the ABC series.

And it is that to see Sandra Oh again in Grey’s Anatomy does not seem to be only a dream of the faithful fans of the successful medical drama. Actor Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in the series, also wants Cristina Yang’s return to come true, despite the fact that the actress decided to move on with her career and leave behind the character she gave life to until nearly a decade ago.

Admittedly, Sandra Oh is currently busy in show business. If she ever changed her mind about her refusal to reprise the role of Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, her schedule could be a constraint. The star has just finished the BBC series Killing Eve, but she is now embarking on various projects.

If ever Sandra Oh decides to return to Grey’s Anatomy, she will surely be welcomed on the set of the drama. And without a doubt, the first to receive it could be Kevin McKidd, who recently spoke during an interview with People magazine referring to the subject, while making a confession.

“I would love to, and I always say, I would love for Sandra Oh to come back… I don’t think she will. She keeps saying that she won’t. Every time I see her, I’m always prodding her, saying, ‘Come on, come on. Just one. Maybe one day I’ll say yes. I’m always working on it.”