Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Jessica Capshaw on-set photo and Arizona’s return

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical series of all time on television, which premiered in 2005 and has been on the air for nearly two decades bringing the best television drama to fans’ screens and bringing back great characters who made history on the hit show.

The ABC broadcast network series has kept millions of fans around the world hooked throughout this time, not only because of the fascinating stories and the diversity of its narrative, but also because of the quality of interpretation of each of its characters. , who throughout the career of Grey’s Anatomy have left their mark on the hearts of viewers, who hail their return season after season.

With the arrival of season 17 that aired only last year, Grey’s Anatomy fans witnessed the return of several of them. While Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) was bedridden at Gray Sloan due to covid-19, Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, TR Knight as George O’Malley, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Gray and Eric Dane as Mark Sloan.

At the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, another character from the medical drama’s past who also delighted loyal fans with her return was April Kepner. Sarah Drew’s character appeared as a special guest in the penultimate episode of the last installment, with the purpose of taking Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

With the arrival of season 18 of the long-running series, another who was back with the premiere was Meredith’s mother, Ellis Grey, of actress Kate Bulton. Later, she made the long-awaited return of Derek Shepherd’s ex-wife, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), appearing in several episodes with an emotional story alongside Ellen Pompeo’s character and her three children.

Jessica Capshaw on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Set Hints at Arizona Robbins Return to ABC Drama

And it is that Grey’s Anatomy fans have also been waiting for a long time for Jessica Capshaw to reprise her role as Arizona Robbins, whose story and complicated romance with Sara Ramirez’s Callie Torres is one of the most memorable in the series. of ABC. Earlier in January, Sofia’s performer Eva Ariel Binder, the shared daughter of Capshaw and Ramirez’s characters, congratulated the medical drama on its renewal for season 19, while also announcing that big surprises were to come.

Now, the wish of Grey’s Anatomy fans seems to be coming true. While it hasn’t been announced that Ramirez will return as Callie Torres with the show’s 18th season, Jessica Capshaw recently appeared on the series’ set hinting at her return as Arizona Robbins, according to a photo posted on Instagram by Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo. Wilson, with the following caption:

“Hello. This happened today. And my heart is full for that… @jessicacapshaw #greysanatomy”