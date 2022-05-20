Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Finale Trailer Confirms Jackson and April’s Return

Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama, will be wrapping up the story for Season 18 when the next two episodes air on ABC on Thursday, May 26. A pair of installments that coincide with a major milestone for the show, the 400th milestone in the series’ entire history that began in 2005. (Spoilers for episodes 19 and 20)

The series starring Ellen Pompeo has been very successful. Meredith is determined to leave Gray Sloan to take over as medical director in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the epic finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will be marked by the return of Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew), who have been working together at the Katherine Fox Foundation.

The reason for Jackson and April’s return to Gray Sloan is still unclear. There could be multiple reasons including shortages at the hospital or Meredith’s departure, but one that is worrying fans could be the health of her mother Katherine Avery (Debbie Allen), who has been struggling with him. cancer for some time.

There’s been talk of a Jackson and April spin-off, and the appearance of both characters with the two-hour season 18 finale could be an indication that the door will be left open for an upcoming series. With the conclusion of this part of the ABC series’ storyline, Gray Sloan is clearly in jeopardy as revealed by the official synopses for the final episodes, which could lead to major staff decisions.

Trailer for episodes 19 and 20, the two-hour finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

On the other hand, the trailer shows Owen Hunt in deep trouble for the help he has been giving to war veterans. Without a doubt, the consequences could be a burden for the character of Kevin McKidd by putting his professional career at risk and going to prison.

Although the preview does not reveal any cliffhanger with the end of season 18. Grey’s Anatomy fans are sure that something could happen at the end of the closure of the story, since it is a drama used to generating huge impacts in the audience at the end of each installment.