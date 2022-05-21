Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Fans Blame Owen Hunt for This Couple’s Breakup

Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama from the ABC broadcast network, aired last Thursday with the 18th episode of the eighteenth season, as fans prepare to receive the last two installments on their screens on April 26. May, to conclude this part of the story that follows the life of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the staff that works at the Gray Sloan. (Spoilers for episode 18)

The hit ABC series returned this week featuring a dinner plot that featured Meredith introduced Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Ellen Pompeo’s character is determined to leave the hospital where she grew up professionally. The surgeon, she accepted the job in Minnesota but we will have to wait until the end to know if she will really leave.

In the season 18 episode titled “Stronger Than Hate,” Grey’s Anatomy featured the breakup no one expected. A romantic couple has broken up and fans of the ABC series have taken to Reddit to express their emotions towards Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who is solely to blame for the recent breakup.

Earlier in Grey’s Anatomy season 18, fans saw Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) begin a relationship with Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). However, this week it appears the brief romance came to an end after Owen Hunt’s comments over dinner caused some viewers of the ABC drama to feel uncomfortable.

It turns out that Amelia brought Kai as her guest to Meredith’s dinner. And while there was no drama between them and Link (Chris Carmack), it was Owen Hunt who elicited the unexpected reaction from Fightmaster’s character, when he asked if he wanted to have kids at some point. His answer was no, because his medical career is his baby.

Immediately, Owen tells Kai that he had heard that from Amelia before she was born Scout, the son he has with Link. That was what led Kai to clarify with her partner that she did not want to have children because her personal and professional life came first. Scorsone’s character was surprised by the reaction and fans not so much by Owen’s ill-timed comment.

“Owen got into Kai’s head,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “way to get past Owen.”

“Ummmmm wtf Owen not everyone wants a kid,” another fan pointed out. “He knows (Cristina) and he still does not realize that it is a sensitive issue,” someone else replied.

“Not everyone wants a million kids Owen,” another fan commented.