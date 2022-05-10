Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: ABC confirms what was suspected of Owen Hunt’s secret

Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama from the ABC broadcast network, premiered its 18th season at the end of September and is now heading towards the end of this part of the story, the conclusion of which is scheduled to air with 19 episodes. and 20 on May 26. The television network finally revealed the respective synopses previewing what is coming for the characters, including Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who will not be having a good time.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 has featured an emotional journey for Meredith Grey. The character of Ellen Pompeo, at the end of the previous installment, was seen overcoming the Covid-19 that kept her bedridden in the hospital for months and having a close encounter with her death. Fortunately, she survived, and in this installment the surgeon has somehow been vindicated for her life.

The Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale will air in a few days. The NBC network will present an epic two-hour event and fans should be sure that there will be important things in this closing, especially emotional. Let’s remember that Meredith, in last Thursday’s episode showed once again that she is determined to leave the hospital that has seen her grow professionally and personally.

And speaking of Gray Sloan, with the end of season 18 of the ABC medical drama, a crisis in the hospital is approaching. This is certainly a cause for concern, as the massive blood shortage could put patients’ lives at risk. On the other hand, things won’t be going well for Owen Hunt, as his help to veterans finally comes to light, which could have serious legal consequences.

The broadcast network ABC shared on Monday the first details of the two final installments of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy. In episode 19, titled “Out for Blood”, it describes that due to a blood shortage, the Gray Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with her patient, and Winston is obsessed with her relationship with his brother.

Meanwhile, the next hour in episode 20, titled “You Are the Blood,” the blood shortage at the hospital continues. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light. The Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. m.