Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Will Owen die on the drama?

While the sequel to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will see the light of day in a few weeks, fans are wondering about the future of Owen Hunt!

For several seasons now, Owen has appeared in Grey’s Anatomy. But he may well disappear at the end of season 17. That’s what the fans think, anyway.

Since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has been a hit with fans. And the least that can be said is that Season 17 has rekindled the fire in people’s minds. Showrunner Vernoff has put the package for the fans.

It was in 2005 that Owen Hunt made his entry into Grey’s Anatomy. He impressed everyone by doing a tracheo with a pen. Since that day Cristina Yang has had eyes only for him.

Owen and Cristina have had a rather tumultuous love affair. Initially, the worries of the military doctor caused him the hard life. He even almost killed his sweetheart thinking he was in the war field.

Unstable, the young man struggled to resume the course of a normal life. But over time, he managed to silence his demons. Unfortunately, Owen might disappear from the show.

Fans noticed that there was something strange about the conversation between Owen (Grey’s Anatomy) and Teddy in the first episodes. The young man confided that working on the front line on the pandemic made him think about his future.

FANS ARE AFRAID OWEN LOSS OF LIFE IN GRAY’S ANATOMY

Owen (Grey’s Anatomy) even wondered what would happen to his children if he died. Teddy then revealed that she, “was not okay with him dying.” The surgeon then replied: “Let’s talk later, then”.

It took no less for Grey’s Anatomy fans to wonder about his future. It must be said that over the course of the series there were several warning signs predicting the death of a person.

Fans are still used to the death in the series. In the start of Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith was battling Covid-19. It appears that his condition will not improve afterwards.

On the other hand, if Meredith dies, the series may well end. But it is also possible that Owen will lose his life in the epidemic. At the moment, these are just guesses. But fans are worried about his future.

We will therefore have to wait until March 4 before knowing more about the rest of the series. One thing is certain, the fans are really impatient. Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery) spoke on the sequel.

Indeed, the young man promised episodes really “terrifying” for the future. Case to follow!