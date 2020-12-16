Grey’s Anatomy season 17: why is Tom so hated by fans?

While Grey’s Anatomy fans have their favorite on the show, there are some characters that aren’t really popular. And this is the case with Tom!

A few years ago, Tom (Grey’s Anatomy) had made a few appearances in the episodes. But lately it is more and more present. Unfortunately, his character is not really liked by fans.

At the very beginning, Tom Koracick (Grey’s Anatomy) was Amelia’s mentor. His particuliarity ? Operate while listening to music. Funny and entertaining, he still fails to woo his fans. And for good reason, he exudes a certain arrogance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elisabeth R Finch, co-executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy provided details. She said Tom was “unpredictable and unexpected”. This has earned him several stories.

At first, Tom had sex from time to time with Amelia. Then he flirted with Catherine. He also had a short affair with April. And ended up getting closer to Teddy.

TOM (GRAY’S ANATOMY) BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH IN SEASON 17

Tom (Grey’s Anatomy) must have confronted Owen about the pretty blonde. At Catherine’s party, the tone quickly rose between the two. But that’s not all. He also had a big disagreement with Jackson.

These little stories also caused fans to not carry his character in their hearts. But some still took his defense. Even though he is considered haughty, he does everything possible to save the lives of his patients.

The opinion of the fans about him may well change in Season 17. It must be said that he is in a very bad position. Affected by Covid-19, he is fighting for his survival. Just like Meredith who is between life and death.

It remains to be seen whether the two characters will come out of this. Case to follow!



