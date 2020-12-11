Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Tom and Meredith in bad shape

The sixth episode of the series Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will not be easy for Meredith Gray! We give you more details.

Grey’s Anatomy is planning a huge crossover for its 6th episode of the 17th season!

The characters from Grey’s Anatomy series have been on our screens for over 16 years! Just that. And fans still don’t seem to tire of their adventures.

In fact, each year the series features a new season that’s more intense than the last! Over the seasons, we have also seen a large number of characters leave.

But other characters come into play, even more endearing. This year, the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be very special.

After months of hiatus, filming of the series was able to resume. And the ABC channel has resumed broadcasting new episodes unseen since November 12. Fans were treated to a big crossover with the Station 19 series!

GRAY’S ANATOMY THE CROSSOVER WITH STATION 19

A teaser for the 6th episode of the new season has been unveiled on YouTube. We can see that the Greys Anatomy series is preparing a crossover with Station 19.

Entitled No Time for Despair, the episode promises to be very emotional. This is also the Winter Finale which will be broadcast on Thursday, December 17th. He will therefore be the last before the winter break. Eh yes !

The series Grey’s Anatomy will not resume until March 2021. So what does this episode have in store for us?

We discover that the Gray Sloan Memorial is facing new pressures. Especially with the considerable burden of patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Owen and Amelia will have to perform one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers. But we have good news. We see Meredith Gray in the teaser. Eh yes !

So that would mean she’s still alive. Finally, the character of Travis Montgomery from Station 19 is also part of the cast. Check out the teaser in the video below. Case to be continued.



