Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Miranda Bailey leaving soon?

In an interview with Variety, Chandra Wilson alias Bailey in Grey’s Anatomy confided in her character! In an interview with Variety, Chandra Wilson aka Miranda Bailey in Grey’s Anatomy opened up. Her fans are afraid she will quit the season. So she gave some info on the subject.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy did not fail to amaze fans from the start. At first, they discovered that Meredith’s future was very uncertain. Suffering from Covid-19, she is between life and death.

In her dreams, the young woman has seen old characters from Grey’s Anatomy. At first, she found her love again: Derek. But that’s not all. The beauty also shared a moment with George.

While Meredith’s future remains unanswered for now, Miranda Bailey’s is also a concern. As a reminder, the latter has just lost her mother. Terminally ill, she also died of Covid-19.

CHANDRA WILSON WELL DECIDED NOT TO LEAVE GRAY’S ANATOMY

So fans are worried that Miranda Bailey (Grey’s Anatomy) will distance herself from the hospital. The main interested party reassured her fans. She said, “I’ve always said that as long as the story goes on, I’ll be here.”

The actress also added, “I would like to take this heroine to the end. See the conclusion of this arc. Not just as a character. But with the series as a whole. As always, everything is dictated by history. ”

The actress also revealed, “But what an incredible story to be able to tell that I was there at the beginning. And at the end. It would be a really cool story ”.

The one in Gray’s Anatomy explained, “I think there are so many versions of when and how the show should end already. But none of them are the preferred version yet. ”

Finally, Chandra Wilson concluded, “I keep showing up when they call me. And tell me that we are going to do a new season “.



