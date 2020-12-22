Grey’s Anatomy season 17: is Jo still in love with Alex?

Camilla Luddington has decided to give some info on how Jo, her character in Grey’s Anatomy, feels about Alex!

The last few seasons Jo has had some big romantic disappointments in Grey’s Anatomy. It must be said, to everyone’s surprise, Alex decided to leave her. Yet they seemed to be living the perfect love.

For years now, Alex seemed to have found true love alongside Jo (Grey’s Anatomy). But he quickly returned to his relationship. The young man questioned everything overnight.

After some thought, Alex has found his childhood sweetheart: Izzie. The latter had twins and her ex wanted to be reunited with her family. For her part, Jo (Grey’s Anatomy) found herself all alone.

Some wonder if she is still in love with Alex. In an interview, Camilla Luddington made some confidences about her character. She opened up about Jo’s feelings.

JO WILSON (GRAY’S ANATOMY) SHOULD HAVE DRAWN ON HIS COUPLE WITH ALEX KAREV

Camilla Luddington told Grey’s Anatomy fans, “I think Jo is no longer in love with Alex. But she was in love with the idea of ​​the life she could have with him, of their future. ”

The actress also added, “So in my opinion, it’s mostly this abandonment that she’s having a hard time getting over. Can we stop bringing back Jo’s ex-husbands please! “.

She also balked, “Poor thing, I think there are plenty. The truth is, for a lot of people, there is no conversation with their ex to sort things out and move on. ”

Finally, the actress also added about the show: “So I think it’s very realistic that Jo has to move on. Without having been able to talk about it face to face with Alex ”. Case to follow!



