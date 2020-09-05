Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Ellen Pompeo new

For years, Grey’s Anatomy has won over many people. The creation of Shonda Rhimes has become the longest-running medical series. To make fans wait for season 17, Ellen Pompeo gave some info.

This Friday, September 4, Ellen Pompeo revealed to her fans that she has a new favorite couple in Grey’s Anatomy. Indeed, on his Twitter account, a subscriber asked for a little info about the series.

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) replied, “Yeah, I have a new favorite couple. I don’t know what you will call them… but they are adorable, you can have fun guessing who !! “. It took no less to get his followers to react.

Indeed, some then asked if it was Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill). Ellen Pompeo then confided: “Ding ding ding! You guys … you have no idea how adorable they are. ”

ELLEN POMPEO PROVIDES INFO ON GRAY’S ANATOMY SEASON 17

It will also take some patience to discover the new favorite couple of the actress of Grey’s Anatomy. In the meantime, a fan has asked if the show will experience “the greatest medical crisis the world has ever known”.

Ellen Pompeo then replied “Yes”. Everyone will tell their story and how they experienced this crisis. In an interview on THR TV’s Top 5 podcast, producer Krista Vernoff provided information.

She said, “’We have to tell this story. We asked ourselves questions. For example: how can we tell this very painful and brutal story? And who hit the medical world so hard? “.



