Grey’s Anatomy Season 17: Did Patrick make fun of Son?

New buzz! Patrick Dempsey implies the end of the series Grey’s Anatomy in his last interview and panics the fans of the show!

Shock on the web for fans of the series Grey’s Anatomy! As the series continues its winter break, Patrick Dempsey spoke to the press about season 17 …

Did the former actor just teaser the end of the series?

This fall, Patrick surprised everyone by reappearing in the Season 17 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy during Meredith’s dream while fighting the Covid! Unsurprisingly, it was a huge shock to the fans! Remember, Patrick’s character, Derek, passed away in season 11 …

Reflecting on his shocking comeback in the first episode, Patrick Dempsey told ET Canada this week that everyone was “nervous” about someone ruining the big surprise while filming the dream scene! Fortunately, the cast and crew were able to keep it a secret!

Successful bet, Grey’s Anatomy fans were delighted! But they weren’t the only ones! “It was really nice to see everyone,” recalls Patrick at the exit.

He continues: “The intention was right! We really wanted to educate people to get them to wear masks to follow science. And with that energy, it got us to produce in a really positive way. ”

Asked about the series beyond season 17, Patrick Dempsey gave a rather vague answer: “It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months. “But what does that mean?

PATRICK DEMPSEY: DOES HIS INTERVIEW REVEAL THE END OF GRAY’S ANATOMY?

Unsurprisingly, the actor created a buzz with this interview! And for good reason, fans took Patrick’s cryptic response as a warning that Season 17 could be the end of Grey’s Anatomy! Shock!

“He knows something… and I have a feeling that’s bad news!” One fan wrote while others liked the comment. “NOOOOO !! Is this really going to be the last season? Another asked.

“I think there’s going to be a season 18 but it looks like a final season…” then replied one internet user… Unfortunately, at the moment, we are not sure if Season 18 of Greys Anatomy is confirmed…

In an interview with Variety last fall, Ellen Pompeo gave the impression that the 16-year-old show might end soon … “We don’t know when the show really ends yet,” she said. .

She later said, “I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know if this is the last one? But it could very well be. ” To be continued !