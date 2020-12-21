Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Cristina Yang back the sequel?

While the old ones make their return in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, some wonder if Cristina Yang will be back!

While the start of Gray’s Anatomy Season 17 has plenty of surprises in store for fans, some still dream of seeing Cristina Yang again. A clue may be confirmed his return to the medical series.

Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang) ‘s IMDB page recently changed her filmography. Indeed, it is now written that she will appear in Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. It took no less for fans to get excited on the web.

Another article confirmed that favorites like Arizona, Izzie and Callie will also make their comeback in Grey’s Anatomy. Everyone should meet Meredith on the beach. As a reminder, this latest attack from Covid-19.

Between life and death, Meredith finds her loved ones, in her dreams, on a beach. She saw Derek and George again. Now fans are waiting for the return of other alumni like Lexie, Mark and those mentioned above.

CRISTINA YANG WILL NOT RETURN IN GRAY’S ANATOMY TO THE BIGGEST DAM OF FANS

In an interview with Variety, Vernoff, the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner provided the info. She said, “My stepson sent me this photo. And my answer was: ‘Oh my god! I would love it so much! “But no”.

The young woman then revealed: “It was a problem on IMDb.” Not long ago, Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang) said she would never be back on the show again.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, she revealed, “I am very grateful that you ask me this question. Because it means that people always think of Cristina Yang ”.

The actress also revealed, “This is a character that I left six years ago… There are so many new projects and I’m a different person. So I will have to say no “.



