Grey’s Anatomy season 17: can Jo live without Alex Karev?

Jo Wilson really needs Alex Karev in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy? We’ll give you more details. Grey’s Anatomy season 17 continues and fans wonder if Jo really needs Alex Karev to be happy?

Jo Wilson and Alex Karev were one of the star couples in the Grey’s Anatomy series. But after years of love and marriage, the couple will be denied their happy ending. Thanks Shonda Rhimes!

Indeed, in season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, Alex reconnects with Izzie Stevens, his first love. The young man then discovers that his ex has given birth to twins, Alexis and Eli.

Alex Karev who dreams only of forming a family, decides to leave Jo to go find his ex and his children. The young man is therefore now living with Izzie and his children in Kansas. Alex Karev asks to divorce Jo and sells him his shares in the Gray Sloan Memorial.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: HAPPIER JO WITHOUT ALEX?

It would be wrong to say that the young woman was not affected by the departure of Alex. But, Grey’s Anatomy surgeon seems to have recovered since.

Indeed, in season 17, she will even have an affair with Jackson Avery. The young woman indeed seems to appreciate this relationship without fuss with the surgeon, while taking advantage of her celibacy.

And while some fans are still hoping for Alex’s return, the Jo player finds that his character is doing very well without him. Camilla Luddington has said that her character had her share of surprises from her exes in previous seasons of Grey’s Anatomy.

We think of her ex Paul Stadler, who made a few appearances in seasons 13 and 14. The actress hopes that her character will eventually find true love and build a family. “I want to see her happy with children,” she said. Case to be continued.



