Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 will come on Disney +!

While Grey’s Anatomy has finally landed on Disney +, the platform has announced that season 16 will arrive on March 5!

This is great news for Grey’s Anatomy fans. This Tuesday, February 23, the Disney + platform launched a novelty: Star. This virtual channel is intended for adults and offers a wide choice.

Disney + subscribers have noticed that the Greys Anatomy series is available on the platform. There are almost all the seasons. At the moment, all that’s missing is season 16 and currently airing season 17.

The Infos Séries Instagram account has also unveiled the broadcast date of season 16 of Gray’s Anatomy on Disney +. The latter will arrive on the platform in just a few days.

Indeed, the account revealed: “Season 16 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will be available March 5 on Disney +.” And the least that can be said is that the fans are really looking forward to it. We will just have to wait ten days.

In the comments, fans also wrote, “Disney + is really bg. “,” Olala is so good! “, ” Yes finally ! “,” Omg finally! “. One thing is certain, they look very happy.

Other Gray’s Anatomy fans are also awaiting the broadcast of Part 2 of Season 17. It must be said that this year has been a bit special in terms of the schedule. Due to the health crisis, there will not be many episodes.

KEVIN MCKIDD (GRAY’S ANATOMY) TEASE 16 EPISODES FOR SEASON 17 OF THE SERIES

In an interview with Purebreak, Kevin McKidd had teased a fairly short season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. He revealed: “This season we are doing fewer episodes because it takes longer.”

Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) also added, “We usually do 23 or 24 episodes. This year there will only be 16 I think. ” The rest of season 17 is expected to arrive on March 11.

For her part, Ellen Pompeo had also revealed to Variety that for mental health, it was better to shoot fewer episodes. She said: “No one should work 16 hours a day, 10 months a year. No one “.

Ellen Pompeo had also balanced: “It makes people exhausted, angry, sad, depressed. This is a really unhealthy model. I hope no one after COVID is ever going to come back to doing 24 or 22 episodes per season in Grey’s Anatomy. ”

The actress who plays Meredith Gray also added, “This is the reason people get sick.” Still, fans seem disappointed that there are only 16 episodes for this season 17.

However, others are also wondering if Season 17 will soon air on Disney +. It must be said that due to certain laws, the platform cannot broadcast films that have just been released.

We will have to be patient before knowing if season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will be released at the end of 2021. To be continued!