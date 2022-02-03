Grey’s Anatomy Season 11: See what Euphoria’s Cassie looked like in this old episode

Grey’s Anatomy has been debuting since its premiere in 2005 through ABC screens, after so many years on the air, this medical drama has been positioning itself as one of the longest-running and most successful of the moment, since despite having more than 300 episodes on the air, it continues to impact with its stories.

It is normal that throughout all this time, there have been a number of different faces that have been passing through this cast. To the surprise of many fans of HBO’s youth and current drama, better known as Euphoria, one of its most important actresses made a cameo appearance on Grey’s Anatomy.

It is about the beautiful Sydney Sweeney, who in Euphoria gives life to Cassie, since the first season, this young girl has been one of the strongest centers of attention due to her shocking story. However, in this second installment, her character has maintained a greater importance due to the twists that Cassie has been experiencing.

Despite her young age, the truth is that 24-year-old Sydney Sweeney has been working on television as an actress for quite some time. Even one of her biggest appearances early in her career was on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, as she starred in an eleventh season episode.

At that time, Sydney Sweeney was barely 16 years old when she made her cameo on Grey’s Anatomy, one of the most popular television series, and it was exactly in the sixth episode entitled “Don’t Let’s Star”, broadcast in the year 2014. Sweeney played Erin Weaver, a young woman who accompanies her mother while her father is undergoing surgery.

Due to her extreme change in appearance, it is extremely difficult to identify her, in addition to being because her appearance was only for a few moments, it is also because she looks quite different from her as she is known today. In particular, she appears with brunette hair and not her iconic blonde hair.

Without a doubt, the life of Sydney Sweeney is quite interesting, since she does not come from a family of actors, she really felt passionate about this career, which is why since she was quite young she had in mind what she really wanted to be when she grew up. . Currently her fame grew quite a bit with her acting in Euphoria, and in addition to acting, she also discusses her scenes with series creator Sam Levinson.