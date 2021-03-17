Grey’s Anatomy: Sarah Drew’s photo confirms her return

Sarah Drew surprised fans by confirming her return to the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy with a photo with her former romantic partner, Jesse Williams. On her instagram, the actress wrote: “nothing much. Not at all excited ”.

The actor also shared the moment of the meeting with a video of the meeting of the two and a very simple caption, with an emoji as a gift. Does this mean that we will see April and Jackson together again on Grey’s Anatomy?

April’s return in Grey’s Anatomy

Dr. April Kepner was one of the favorite characters for Gray’s Anatomy fans. She said goodbye to the hospital at the end of the 14th season, when she resigned and married her paramedic boyfriend, Matthew (Justin Bruening). April, who was formerly married to Jackson, has a daughter with the doctor.

We still don’t know why the doctor is back and whether she is still in a relationship with Matthew.