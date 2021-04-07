Grey’s Anatomy: Robert I. Mesa to be the first local doctor

Actor Robert I. Mesa, who made a brief appearance in Grey’s Anatomy earlier this season as intern Jimmy Chee, has now become a recurring member of the series’ cast. The news, first reported by Variety, was confirmed by the program.

With that, the character marks an important moment of American TV. Mesa is the first indigenous doctor to appear in the medical drama. His next appearance will be in episode 12, which will air on April 15, after which his participation will be much more frequent.

Chee was introduced to the program in the third episode of the current season, in November, when he was part of a group of interns at the hospital.

Find out more about Robert I. Mesa, new cast member for Grey’s Anatomy

Mesa is a Navajo / Soboba actor. His previous credits include the Netflix horror series From Dusk Till Dawn, the History Channel miniseries produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, and the special N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear in the American Masters series PBS. He is also a visual artist, photographer and writer.

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at the Gray Sloan Memorial hospital. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series has had more than 360 episodes and is known for killing loved characters from the audience in great tragedies and thrilling with several touching and profound scenes.

In Brazil, the series is broadcast by Sony Channel and Netflix has the first 16 seasons of production.