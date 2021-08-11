Grey’s Anatomy: Recording Begins For Season 18 of The Series

Grey’s Anatomy: This Wednesday morning (11), the recording of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy began. The protagonist of the production, Ellen Pompeo, posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption “Guess what time is it?” and the hashtag “#GreysSeason18”.

So far, no more seasons have been confirmed beyond the 18th, but ABC, the broadcaster responsible for distributing the series, is “hopeful to close a contract for at least one more season,” according to the TV Line portal. No wonder, since the production is currently the most profitable on the network, with 5.3 million viewers per week.

Although news hasn’t been told, fans already know that contracts with major names in the series, including Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., end this year.

Pompeu even said he felt pressure to continue the series with a high level of quality. “How do we end a show that was so iconic? I just want to make sure we make this character and end as best we can,” she said on CBS’ Sunday Morning.

Remember that the new episodes of the series premiere on September 30th.