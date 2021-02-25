Grey’s Anatomy: not regretting rejecting the role

Actor Rob Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone Star, explains why he doesn’t regret having refused the role of Derek “McDreamy” Shepard in Gray’s Anatomy. The role ended up going to Patrick Dempsey, who became well known for his participation in the series.

Between 2003 and 2005, Lowe was not on any television series. Therefore, he was approached by Shonda Rhimes’ team to play the doctor in the production of ABC.

However, as much as showrunner believed that the actor would fit well in the role, Rob did not think the same. Thus, he resigned from work. Later, the character would be played by actor Patrick Dempsey for 11 seasons.

In an interview with Variety, Lowe did not express any regrets for having rejected the role in a very successful production that ended up consolidating careers. The actor states that he did not feel that the timing was right for the character Derek Shepard and that he would like to show more multiplicity as an actor.

Still on the subject, the comedian pointed out that, if he had accepted the post, the role would have accompanied him and he would have kept the nickname that is synonymous with the character.

Lowe shared his thoughts on the decisions that actors make when considering a project. He says that experience provides this notion, and makes the choices made by professionals, if they are conscious, never wrong.

Since then, Rob has been on several other film and television productions. A prominent example is his character Chris Traeger, from the NBC Parks & Recreation sitcom, a role he would never have done if he had played Shepard.

Without a doubt, the actor will continue to be excellent in any role assigned to him!