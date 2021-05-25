Grey’s Anatomy: New Spinoff Series is in Development at ABC

Grey’s Anatomy fans can celebrate. In addition to the renewal of the series for the 18th season, the production will also win a new spinoff very soon on ABC. The initiative comes from Krista Vernoff, current showrunner, and Shonda Rhimes, the original creator. Both are already developing their ideas.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Jonnie Davis, president of ABC, stated that he is excited about the new creative possibilities that will be offered by the writers. “Krista and her team are working hard to figure out how it will all happen,” he said.

“These are fantastic ideas and I can’t wait to, when we get to that point, present the next phase of Grey’s Anatomy to viewers,” he said. ABC’s medical series has already released two spinoffs.

His first, Private Practice, starring Kate Walsh, was introduced during the third season of the series, in 2007. After six seasons full of exciting conflicts, the production was completed in 2013.

Station 19, which tells the saga of firefighters in Seattle, was launched in 2018 and currently shows its 4th season. Crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy recently caught the attention of the public, mainly due to the inclusion of the plot by Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), in March this year.

Shonda Rhimes returns to ABC to “take care” of Grey’s Anatomy

After a turbulent period away from ABC, producer Shonda Rhimes seems to have made peace with the station’s executives. In this way, she is back to lead the next series wrapped in the universe of Grey’s Anatomy.

According to Jonnie Davis, there is no other way to carry out this new project without the original creator. “There are no better minds to work on than Shonda and Krista,” she reflected. However, the president of ABC reinforced, even during the interview, that the idea arose long before the conciliation with the owner of Shondaland.

“The series has a lot of popular appeal, with people loving it. We wanted everything to continue for the next 18 years, ”she joked. The production of Seattle’s surgeons remains very profitable and currently holds one of the largest audiences on American television.

Let’s wait for more news!