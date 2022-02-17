Grey’s Anatomy: New appearance of Dr. Cristina Yang could be made under deception

The happy announcement by ABC of the renewal of Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season, once again brings with it the hope that one of its most emblematic characters and admired by the public, such as Dr. Cristina Yang, will return for a special appearance. . a subject that her interpreter, Sandra Oh, has clarified ad nauseam, warning that it will not happen. However, there is always the possibility that the producers will engineer a scene that places her even briefly in the drama by resorting to trickery, just like last time.

Basically for a few years now, every time the series begins plans for a new season, its fans live with the uncertainty of whether it will go from there. For now, it is not known for sure if the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be the last. Especially since her protagonist, Ellen Pompeo, has expressed on more than one occasion her desire to end the medical drama, aware that she is a key figure in the negotiations to keep the series on the air.

This panorama has made his followers suggest that if the iconic series is going to close, he should plan it through the front door. With perhaps the appearance of as many of the most important and beloved characters that have passed through the halls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital throughout almost two decades of the program, the first of them without a doubt is Cristina Yang. Faced with the firm refusal of her interpreter Sandra Oh, the most desperate theories assure that the production could resort to a trick that it has already used in the past to show Meredith and Cristina together again, even for a brief moment.

Sandra Oh spent ten years starring on Grey’s Anatomy until her departure in season 10, and now that she has almost as many years away from medical drama, it’s becoming more and more telling that the actress would rather do anything other than a guest appearance on the show. show to which he contributed so much and that gave him so much professional satisfaction. All is not lost, though, as the show has managed to include several nods to Cristina over time to at least uphold her legacy, a resource that could once again bring some comfort to her most loyal fans. .

As you may recall, one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the Grey’s Anatomy series was the funeral of Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband, Dr. Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11. The impact of the moment for his Fans were magnified when one of their most beloved characters who had already left the series a season ago, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), appeared.

In episode 22 during Derek’s funeral, called “Ella She Ella’s Leaving Home”, Cristina Yang made a very brief but exciting appearance. However, the heartwarming moment was somewhat marred when it became clear that she was not actually the original actress whom the audience was seeing on stage. The explanation for why the camera never took her face is simple, she was a surrogate with a very similar complexion to the star who appeared comforting a grieving Meredith.

If Oh ever changes his mind, the show will at least run for a while longer so there’s still a chance as long as this is now that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 19, thus continuing its streak of being the longest running medical show in TV. As long as it doesn’t officially declare its end, one could expect to see Cristina make one last appearance in the flesh to help see the show off. However, the decision remains with Oh.