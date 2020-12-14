Grey’s Anatomy: Mental Health Seeks to Break Taboos!

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy started recently. The series highlights mental illness and it appeals to a lot. Grey’s Anatomy fans can follow Season 17 recently. The series has focused on mental illness for several seasons and breaks taboos. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

A few weeks ago, Grey’s Anatomy fans got to see Meredith and the other doctors again. Season 17 took a long time to arrive because of the Covid-19. Nevertheless, the fans were treated to nice surprises since several key characters have made their return.

This new season features the Covid and doctors are doing everything to treat as many patients as possible. Still, Meredith ended up catching the virus and is in dire straits. The fans therefore enter into his head and were able to see Derek or George again.

For several years now, Grey’s Anatomy has moved away from patients who arrive in hospital with very rare diseases. Instead, the show chooses to talk about mental illness and breaks taboos. So we got to see Bailey’s anxiety disorders and Meredith’s post-traumatic stress disorder after the plane crash.

However, other mental illnesses have also been brought to the fore recently in the series. This allows people to talk about their illnesses that are all too often overlooked.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: MENTAL ILLNESSES HIGHLIGHTED

In season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, DeLuca turned out to be the worst after her split from Meredith. Thus, the public was able to realize that the latter is bipolar. A diagnosis that was established late and that Andrew has a hard time accepting.

So everyone wants to see how that character evolves on the show. However, the doctor is not the only one having concerns. And for good reason, Jo also had to deal with depression after discovering her origins.

Grey’s Anatomy fans love these new storylines. In fact, on Reddit, many have spoken about the choices of showrunners.

“I loved that they showed her that she was in therapy and that she was actually working for her mental health and well-being, and that I saw the change in her afterwards, which didn’t. didn’t happen overnight like so many other shows, ”one fan explained of Meredith.



