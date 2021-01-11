Grey’s Anatomy: love stories we love to see!

Grey’s Anatomy fans are waiting for the rest of season 17. Characters could have formed a couple in the series.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy is on hiatus and isn’t coming back just yet. Discover these characters that we would have liked to see as a couple in the series. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

There were couples of them in Grey’s Anatomy! The show has been around for over sixteen years and fans have followed some great love stories. The one who forever marked the series is none other than Meredith and Derek. The two leading figures formed the leading couple.

Lots of couples formed on the show, but some didn’t. Besides, characters have also always had a great feeling and could have gotten together. This is particularly the case with Callie and Mark Sloan.

The two characters were best friends in Grey’s Anatomy. By the way, they slept together and Callie had a child thanks to Mark. They were very comfortable together and made a great duo. So they could always count on each other and fans loved both characters.

So, it’s clear that if they’d chosen to get together, the fans wouldn’t have said no! In the same vein, George could have entered into a relationship with Lexie Gray in the series.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: JO AND LINK, A COUPLE THAT COULD WORK!

George and Lexie have always been highly regarded by fans of Grey’s Anatomy. Besides, everyone still regrets their deaths on the show. For fans who don’t know, Lexie had a phase where she fell in love with George, ScreenRant echoes.

Besides, the two characters roommated together and Lexie was doing anything to get her attention. Still, George never thought of dating her and never had feelings for her. A regret for the fans, who saw them well together.

Then, Jo and Link could have been a couple in Grey’s Anatomy. The followers of the series know that the two characters know each other well and are even very close. They have a past together and Link has always taken care of the doctor.

So if Jo hadn’t been married to Alex, one might have imagined a flirtation between the two characters. However, Link has recently been in a relationship with Amelia and everything seems to be going well between them. However, nothing says that the showrunners will not change the fate of these characters!