Grey’s Anatomy lost to split due to low viewership ratings

The Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 series on ABC television have begun. But, in the premiere of its first episodes of the season, it seems that Grey’s Anatomy underperformed due to its low audience and ratings, beating Station 19.

Grey’s Anatomy actually aired two episodes, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, allowing the long-running series to end season 17’s opening night in killer suspense.

But, let’s remember that it also had a crossover with its spin-off, Station 19, so the premiere of its two episodes achieved medium results, with a rating of 1.3 and 5.9 million viewers.

As for Station 19, it managed to beat the original series in number of viewers, the rating was 1.2 with 6.6 million viewers, something surprising for a spin-off with season 4.

Both series had special episodes in their season premieres, where there was a crossover, so they managed to catch all the viewers for 3 hours in a row.

Reason why very good numbers were expected for both series, but, it seems that it ended up winning season 4 of Station 19 to Grey’s Anatomy with its season 17.



