Recently, fans have come up with a theory that her character will not end Season 17 alive. Indeed, they go so far as to say that Grey’s Anatomy has even already teased the doctor’s death through a few details.

The latter had a conversation with Teddy in the first episodes of the season during which he evokes some concerns.

He talks about his children, if anything happens to him. Even though Teddy replies that she forbids him to die, the thought of death hangs over Owen Hunt.

This worries fans of the series. It must be said that the directors Grey’s Anatomy has already killed characters in circumstances already mentioned, almost suggesting a prediction.

In season 5 of Grey’s Anatomy for example, Meredith has nightmares in which Derek dies in an accident. And it was indeed in a car accident that he later died.

Also in Season 5, Arizona talks about her phobia of flying. And this long before she ended up in a plane crash in which Mark and Lexie died. Ouch!

Now that Owen has mentioned his possible death, it is only fair that fans see this as a possible clue to the fate of one of their favorite characters.

Grey’s Anatomy: Kevin McKidd wants to see Cristina Yang again on the show!

The actor who plays Doctor Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy is interested in the future of the other characters himself.

In a recent interview, the actor returned to the old characters that we saw in Meredith’s dreams in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. And of course THE character he wants to see again at all costs.

Very quickly, we realize that it is Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh. Of course, the latter explained how that would be interesting. Well !

“I would love to see how Cristina and Owen get along after all these years. Because when Cristina left, they were still in love with each other. But she had to make a change in her life. So it’s really Sandra Oh that I want to see again on the show. I don’t know if that will happen. But that would be just great, ”he explained.

Gray’s Anatomy fans will agree. Indeed, it could even shake things up in this infernal love triangle that Owen, Teddy and Tom share. Eh yes !

And you what do you think ? Either way, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out more. To be continued !