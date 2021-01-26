Grey’s Anatomy: Jo Wilson is ready to go further!

New buzz for Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery! As their relationship gets out of hand in Grey’s Anatomy, fans wonder about their future …

Addicted to Grey’s Anatomy series? Today we show you why Jo Wilson is ready to go the extra mile with sexy Dr. Jackson Avery! * Warning Spoiler *

As always, the Greys Anatomy series has its fair share of love stories! And to the delight of fans, the latest one concerns Wilson and Avery!

Unsurprisingly, Grey’s Anatomy fans were therefore more than thrilled when Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) started flirting in Season 17. And for good reason …

For her part, Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr Jo Wilson, joked about what could happen between them in the next episodes. Indeed, she hopes that Jo Wilson will have more “hot” scenes with the handsome and sexy Dr. Jackson Avery…

JO WILSON AND JACKSON AVERY: SOON AS A COUPLE FOR REAL?

Shock! Their relationship was the last thing Gray’s Anatomy fans expected after Alex Karev’s departure … Camilla Luddington took this opportunity to tell us a little bit about it!

Remember, however, that in season 16, Alex divorced Jo to join Izzie in Kansas. Then, at the start of Season 17, Jo asked Jackson on a one night stand to help him get over Alex’s departure.

“I don’t know how to feel single again,” Jo said. “I need to have sex, Jackson, with someone I trust to be safe,” she explains.

While Jackson accepts, she is ultimately not ready. So they decide to leave it there before actually having sex …

CAMILLA LUDDINGTON AKA JO WILSON IN GRAY’S ANATOMY CONFIRMS:

After Jo and Jackson hooked up in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, the actress spoke of “the relationship of friends with the benefits” in an interview. She says she was as shocked as the fans by this new relationship.

“I first heard about this relationship just before the Covid last March,” Luddington said.

She also clarifies that she would like to see Jo alone for a while. “I think Jackson is a good guy, but I also want to see her play a bit on her own on the pitch,” she said.

But that’s not all ! She also mentioned Jo’s interest in changing careers, and even mentioned the possible return of Jessica Capshaw as dr. Arizona Robbins!

The next episodes are therefore very, very promising! In any case, we will have to wait until March to discover the rest of their adventures …

Mark your calendars! The series will be back on Thursday March 4 on ABC!