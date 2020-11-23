Grey’s Anatomy: Jo very keen to be with Jackson!

In an interview, Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) made a lot of secrets about Jo’s rapprochement with Jackson!

Jo’s love life in Grey’s Anatomy is not easy. While she seemed truly over the moon with Alex, Alex decided to dump her. Indeed, to everyone’s surprise, he has joined his first love.

Indeed, Alex Karev (Grey’s Anatomy) learned that his great love: Izzie Stevens had had a child by him. For years, she wanted to hide from him. But once the young man heard this news, he decided to reconnect with his family.

So Alex left behind his lifelong best friend, Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy). And his darling Jo. The latter is struggling to recover. But the beautiful can still count on the presence of Jackson. They got very close.

In an interview, Camilla Luddington gave some info about Jo’s love life. At first, she confided: “We see that in this season, there are certain moments when Jo just doesn’t want to go to work”.

A LOVE STORY COULD DRAW BETWEEN JO AND JACKSON (GRAY’S ANATOMY)

Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) also added: “She finds it really hard. Stressful. And depressing. She struggles a bit. And she needs comfort. But also friendship “. And it could be that Jackson brings it all to him.

The actress revealed, “I don’t think Jo should be rushing into anything too serious just now. But if the current is on and the chemistry is there, I’m in for it. ”

The actress also explained: “I just want Jo to be happy actually. What if it happens with Jackson Avery. So it will be with Jackson Avery. What if it’s someone else. It will be someone else. ”

Fans can’t wait to see if a relationship will take place between Jo and Jackson. To be continued!



