Grey’s Anatomy: Jackson and Jo in the sequel?

As part 2 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will soon see the light of day, fans are wondering if Jackson and Jo will end up as a couple!

Since their debut in Grey’s Anatomy, Jo and Jackson Avery haven’t had much luck in their romantic relationship. Initially, Avery lived several adventures with April.

While fans thought Jackson and April were going to live together forever, Grey’s Anatomy decided otherwise. The pretty redhead was kindly pushed towards the door which marked the end of her character.

So Avery (Grey’s Anatomy) had a breakup with his daughter’s mom. But that’s not all. He also tried with Maggie and Vic (Station 17). All of his relationships have failed to his utter despair.

For her part, Jo thought she had found true love with Alex Karev. The two lovebirds had even decided to get married and were planning to have a baby. Unfortunately for her, the handsome brunette joined Izzie and their twins.

Jo and Jackson then started dating as “sex friends”. At first, the surgeon agreed, but the pretty brunette realized that she was not ready yet. At the moment, they are friends.

During one episode Jo (Grey’s Anatomy) told her Jackson, “What I need is friendship and sex. I’m not, really, looking for a relationship, especially with someone like you. ”

JO AND JACKSON (GRAY’S ANATOMY) COULD BREAK THE HEART

In an interview with Access a few days ago, Jesse Williams opened up about the relationship between his character and Jo (Grey’s Anatomy). He opened up about the rapprochement between the two.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor revealed, “There’s a bit of that cool, mature approach to appeasing. And not do something too much ”. Regarding their desire to become “sex friends”, the actor admits that things could go wrong.

“This is obviously where traditionally the lines blur and people get feelings. There are lots of ways it can get complicated, ”said Jesse Williams.

The youngster also explained, “I’m really interested to see if they can cross that line. This is one of the many lessons. Sometimes you just need to be alone “.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor continued, “Sometimes you don’t have to take your mess to other people’s homes. We will therefore see ”. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he gave more info.

Jesse Williams also confessed, “I think it’s tricky and it makes the game fun. They are both a bit of a mess. They both had a failure in their love life. And rejection. Insecurity comes with that, and it is real. ”

The one who plays Avery in Grey’s Anatomy also added, “One or both could be heartbroken.” Case to follow!