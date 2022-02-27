Grey’s Anatomy: Its most controversial actress responds to the rejection of fans for her new role

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, remaining on the air with its 18th season and renewed by ABC for a 19th installment. Premiered in 2005, during all these years the series has been characterized as an inclusive program which has accommodated a wide range of actors playing the most iconic and controversial characters, one of the most memorable being Dr. Callie Torres. by Sara Ramirez.

Sara Ramírez stayed on Grey’s Anatomy for 11 seasons playing the role of her, and presented a backstory that clearly explained her sometimes complicated existence. Callie Torres was a character that divided fans between those who supported her and those who really hated her because of her controlling attitude, something that viewers found annoying.

Despite being a main part of the cast since the third season of Grey’s Anatomy, her role earned rejection from many fans who do not want to see her return to the drama. The same is happening with her most recent performance in the reboot of the romantic comedy Sex and the City, And Just Like That, which premiered on streaming platform HBO Max in early December.

In the new series that follows the main characters of Sex and the City and which ended in early February, Ramírez appeared as Che Díaz, who hosts an LGBTQ-friendly podcast. The non-binary character from And Just Like That, like Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy, her story arc also received a resounding rejection from fans, who did not stop at the time of making negative comments mainly because they did not tolerate her plot related to Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

It turns out that in the HBO series, Miranda finally meets Che and the two end up having chemistry. Sara Ramírez’s character becomes her love interest and they get together after Miranda divorces her husband. It turns out that some fans of the program were not satisfied and therefore directed their criticism towards Che Díaz, claiming that she got in the middle of a marriage causing her to break up.

In this sense, Sara Ramírez rejected the negative comments that Che Díaz received online. According to People magazine, the former Grey’s Anatomy actress confessed that she does not recognize herself in her character from And Just Like That, alleging that the writers of the drama are the ones who have control of Che and not the actor. Ramírez also made it clear that Che is not for the approval of the audience. This explained:

“I am very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own art. “I am very proud of the representation we have created. We have built a character that is a human being, that is imperfect, that is complex, that is not here to please, that is not here for the approval of anyone.”