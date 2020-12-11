Grey’s Anatomy: Is Amelia Fan Favorite Character?

In 16 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy has made quite a few fans completely addicted … Among the favorite characters, Amelia has taken a great place!

Who could possibly win the title of fan favorite character in Grey’s Anatomy? Meredith, no doubt, but why not Miranda Bailey or Alex Caref? A Youtube channel of fans votes for Amelia!

Because in 17 seasons, a lot of actors (and therefore characters) paraded at Seattle Grace. The hospital has even changed its name since. It thus becomes the Sloan Memorial Hospital… But starting everything again seems impossible!

Fans are looking to find their all-time favorite character… But looking in 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy is like looking for a needle in a haystack!

The fans are therefore divided between the favorite characters from the beginning, like Alex, Meredith, Izzie or Kristina… Then others made their entry like Lexie or Sloan. And still others for more than 15 years …

But among all the arrivals, a famous Youtube channel has retained a character from Grey’s Anatomy: Amelia. Arrival during season 10, the sister of this dear Doctor Shepherd is emulated among the fans.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: AMELIA, FAVORITE FAN PERSON?

“I love his development on the show,” comments the fan chain. She knows how to stay whole, kind, too … But she radiates happiness, in addition. »A highly appreciated communicative happiness, therefore…

But the pretty portrait of Amelia doesn’t end there! “She is a brilliant mother. A brilliant sister, too … Every second on screen is good for Gray’s Anatomy fans! ”

A beautiful tribute to a character who arrived late, therefore … But also to an actress very attached to her role. To the point, even, of thinking of resuming real medical studies at the University of Toronto!

But for now, Caterina Scorsone, aka Amelia Shepherd, continues to take on her role in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Private Practice… To the delight of her fans!



