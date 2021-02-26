Grey’s Anatomy: How Old Meredith In The Medical Series?

With Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Part 2 set to release soon, fans are wondering about Meredith’s age! Gray’s Anatomy has been a huge hit with fans for years. On the other hand, the latter sometimes have difficulty following the chronology of the series. Some people wonder how old Meredith is.

From the very beginning of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith has been on the show. One thing is certain, when she decides to leave, it will end. Over the years, fans have seen the surgeon evolve.

They witnessed his fascinating love affair with Derek (Grey’s Anatomy). To his incredible friendship with Cristina and Alex. But also to her role as a mother. Fans also learned about the many tragedies she experienced in her life.

IMDB has tried to guess Meredith’s age based on Ellen Pompeo’s. As a reminder, the latter embodies the role of the surgeon. She was born on November 10, 1969 and is 51 years old.

Some fans then had a discussion about Meredith’s real age (Grey’s Anatomy). On Reddit, they said: “Meredith – September 8, 1978 – she is almost 29 years old at the start”.

MEREDITH WOULD HAVE 40 YEARS IN GRAY’S ANATOMY

Another revealed, “When they introduced Maggie, they said she was born in November 1983, and Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy) was 5, which would mean she was born in 1978”.

At the start of Grey’s Anatomy Meredith would be 29 years old. Currently, she would have 42. But due to the timeline of the series, fans can never be sure about the ages of the characters.

However, several clues have emerged in the series. For season 17, the showrunner decided to tackle the health crisis. This season therefore takes place between 2020 and 2021.

If we don’t know Meredith’s exact age, we can assume she is in her 40s. Some people wonder if she will survive this year. As a reminder, the young woman caught the Covid-19.

Meredith is between life and death in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Vernoff, the showrunner, took advantage of her condition to bring back former characters. Not only Derek, but also George.

The two visited Meredith, in her dreams, on a dream beach. Fans wonder if this time the young woman will survive this ordeal. It must be said that this is not the first time that death has drawn closer to her.

As a reminder, Meredith has avoided the worst in Grey’s Anatomy more than once. She survived a bomb explosion, a drowning, a plane crash, a mad killer. But also to an angry patient who almost killed her.

It remains to be seen whether the young woman will recover from the Covid. Case to follow!