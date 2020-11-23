Grey’s Anatomy: How Many Times Has Owen Divorced?

How many times has Dr. Owen Hunt of Grey’s Anatomy divorced on the show? We’ll give you more details. How many times has Grey’s Anatomy surgeon divorced?

In 2005, we discovered for the very first time the characters of the series Grey’s Anatomy. 17 seasons later, the series is still as popular as ever!

Thus, the medical series traces the adventures of the surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital. We then discover the life of surgeons, between surgical operations and love stories.

Thus, fans of the series have become attached to the characters of Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith Gray, Alex Karev or Miranda Bailey, present from the start of the series.

Owen Hunt will join them much later. But the surgeon was able to charm fans of the medical series.

Endearing and charming, his character will make a place among the favorites of fans of the cult series. He didn’t have much luck with his heart though! We tell you everything.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: OWEN’S DIVORCES

When Grey’s Anatomy fans discover Owen, they meet a surgeon returning from the war. The handsome man quickly approaches the young Christina Yang.

Owen was offered a job at the hospital, which he accepted. He and Christina then get into a relationship. In fact, she will be one of the first women he dates on the show, but not the last.

But then how many times has Owen divorced in Grey’s Anatomy? You should know that the surgeon was engaged 4 times and divorced twice!

First he was with a certain Beth, who won’t be seen on screen. Then Owen and Christina got engaged and then married in season 7.

After Christina, Owen will fall under the spell of Amelia Sheperd. The couple will also eventually get married. But their union will end in divorce too.

Finally, the young man ends up in a relationship with his longtime friend Teddy. The couple were supposed to get married but Owen discovers that his beautiful cheated on him with his ex.

We’ll have to watch the series’s 17th season to find out if he’ll find his soul mate! Case to be continued.



