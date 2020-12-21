Grey’s Anatomy: How did the plane crash bother?

Characters from Grey’s Anatomy have suffered a lot since the plane crash in the series. They are impacted.

If the series Gray’s Anatomy was such a success, it was because it had so many moments of joy. But also tragic moments.

Indeed, few are the people who have never cried in front of the series. Viewers will never forget scenes like 007’s death, Derek’s death, the shooting at Seattle Grace Hospital …

Or the moment when Meredith almost drowned. We also remember the plane crash that upset several characters in Grey’s Anatomy.

Because the death of Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) was too much. As a reminder, Lexie was run over by a piece of the plane. Mark’s reaction will be unforgettable.

The Season 9 premiere revealed that Mark’s injuries were much more severe than people thought. This upset him so much that he died a few days later.

Grey’s Anatomy: How did the plane crash disturb the characters?

GRAY’S ANATOMY: A TRAUMATIZING EVENT.

The same goes for Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) who even lost her leg. Which traumatized her mentally. It took a long time for her to recover.

Although the rest of Grey’s Anatomy squad managed to cope, they were never able to recover from this painful time. They kept the name “Seattle Grace Five”.

But alas, they had to deal with many injuries, both physical and mental. Meredith didn’t think she was getting over it. And Derek Shepherd was able to move forward by saving Callie Torres’s hand.

As for Christina Yang, it took a long time for her to recover. And she eventually left the show during Season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy.



