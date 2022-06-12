Grey’s& Anatomy graduate Sandra O speaks candidly about the health problems she faced when the show became a hit

Kristina Young left the Grey Sloan Memorial in the season 10 finale of “Anatomy of Passion” —”Fear (from the Unknown)”, one of the best episodes of the series — after she got a dream job opportunity in Zurich. While the gifted cardiothoracic surgeon may have left behind a complicated relationship with her ex-husband Owen and traumatic memories of the hospital shooting, plane crashes and numerous near-death experiences of her best friend, Sandra Oh as an actress has also distanced herself a little from her own trauma. . She recently spoke about her time on the show, including her health struggles amid rising fame.

When “Anatomy of Passion” replaced “Boston Lawyers” in 2005 in the middle of the season, few expected that the ABC drama would become so large-scale and so fast. Creator Shonda Rhimes quickly became famous, as did the young actors of the series, most of whom were relatively unknown. Sandra Oh spoke candidly about how the unexpected loss of her anonymity affected her, and during the Variety series “Actors about Actors” with Jung Ho Yong, she described in detail some of the physical effects she experienced:

When The Anatomy of Passion came out, I think my life changed a lot. It’s hard to imagine, because it was almost 20 years ago. So the context is completely different. But the stress is the same, or the confusion is the same… when people are in an extremely amazing, privileged, heavily responsible position like this. Your personal health, as I understand it, comes first. Because I feel like, to be honest, I’m sick. I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep working, it’s like, “Oh, I can’t sleep.” Oh, my back hurts, I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.”

Stress can manifest itself in different ways, and Sandra O felt pressure not only because she was recognized on the street, but also because she represented her Asian culture. This anxiety manifested itself in the “Blushing” actress physically, and she realized that she had to pay attention to what her body and mind were telling her, and ultimately put her needs first.

I realized that first of all you need to take care of your health. But it’s not just your body. This is your soul. It’s definitely your mind. So, even things like doubt, question. Because you can’t ultimately depend on anyone else. You have to find it inside yourself somehow. You ask people’s opinions, yes, of course, but in the end we are left alone with ourselves.

The star said she visited a therapist to better understand her fame. However, it seems that she also learned to trust her instincts and not depend on others when it came to her well-being.

She’s not the only “Anatomy of Passion” actress to stand up for her own mental health. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Christina Meredith Gray’s “man,” recently said on her podcast “Tell Me” that there are things she doesn’t want to go through in the series anymore, including scenes like shooting Derek, and she and Sandra Oh had to react to this horrific event “30 fucking times”,— Pompeo said. She said she didn’t want to make herself so unhappy anymore because it was worth a lot.

Sandra Oh now seems to be in good condition, she understands what she needs to do to maintain her mental health. Maybe she’ll even feel good enough to return to the long-running show someday? Even though she basically said it wouldn’t happen, we’ll never give up hope of seeing Meredith and Christina dance again. This fall, “Anatomy of Passion” will return to ABC for its 19th season, and you’ll be able to see Sandra Oh in some other great movies and TV shows, as well as in “Blushing,” available via a Disney+ subscription.