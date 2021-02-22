Grey’s Anatomy: George’s death teased in episode one?

While George O’Malley died in season 6 of Grey’s Anatomy, some wonder if his death was not teased in episode 1!

Since the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy, many people have left the show while others have entered. But some starts are more important than others. This is particularly the case with George O’Malley.

George’s death was one of the most terrible in Grey’s Anatomy. Still, he’s a character adored by fans. They really weren’t expecting him to leave. And the least that can be said is that a lot of tears have been shed.

Throughout his internship, George (Grey’s Anatomy) was the one who struggled the most to find a place in surgery. While Meredith, Izzie, Cristina and Alex found their way, the young man struggled to find his way.

When George had finally found meaning in his career through trauma, he decided to quit everything. After years in the hospital, Meredith’s best friend decided to join the military in Iraq.

On the day he left, Richard Webber gave him a day off for George to spend time with his parents and brothers. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t have time to take advantage of it.

On his way home, George (Grey’s Anatomy) jumped in front of a bus to save a woman’s life. When he arrived at the hospital, he appeared totally disfigured and in very serious condition. His friends didn’t even recognize him.

Grey’s Anatomy: George’s death teased in the first episode?

SEVERAL CLUES HAVE DEATHED GEORGE’S DEATH IN GRAY’S ANATOMY

It was Meredith who understood when George traced on her hand, “OO7”, using her finger. During an operation, he did not survive and was declared brain dead. A real shock for Grey’s Anatomy fans.

It could well be that the creators of Grey’s Anatomy teased George’s death teased in the first episode. Indeed, the fans attended the first 48 hours of the young man when he was only an intern.

During those 48 hours, the hospital gave him the nickname “007” because all of his patients died. He also asked the team if they were going to be able to “survive this”.

Some have therefore made the link between the fact that he was the only one who did not “survive” the internship. Just as he was the only one in the group to die. As a reminder, Meredith still works at the hospital.

Cristina left for Switzerland. Izzie and Alex moved in together in the final season of Grey’s Anatomy. One thing is certain, the fans are always marked by the terrible death of George.

