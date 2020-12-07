Grey’s Anatomy: George finally has its closing

The popular Grey’s Anatomy series is leaving all fans speechless with the premiere of its season 17 and the fate that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) could have after contracting the COVID virus.

Meredith’s health is getting worse and worse, so she has seen her late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in her dreams, but now she has seen one of her great friends who also passed away in past seasons, George O ‘Malley (TR Knight).

But how did George die on the show?

George died during the sixth season of Grey’s Anatomy, in one of the most traumatic events the show has ever had, after trying to save someone’s life by jumping in front of a bus.

But the most painful thing was that his body was unrecognizable and seriously injured, the only person who recognized him was Meredith, after writing the numbers 007 on his hand, something that left her shocked forever.

The theme of the beach in Meredith’s dreams has been used throughout the pandemic as a way to provide a form of escape for viewers of the series.

The same show’s producer Krista Vernoff said fans needed closure after George’s death. After 11 seasons they managed to give him one of the most beautiful scenes of this season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy.



