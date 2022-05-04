Grey’s Anatomy: Fotos de la celebración del episodio número 400 del drama médico

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is gearing up for one of television’s biggest milestones, after the first photos of cast members filming the medical drama’s 400th episode have been confirmed and revealed. But to celebrate the occasion, ABC and ABC Signature brought together the cast, crew and creative team for this big event.

The cake cutting ceremony for the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy took place on Monday, May 2, in the city of Los Angeles. Additionally, during the celebration, the network and studio surprised the drama’s cast and crew with an on-stage dedication, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy at Prospect Studios as a reminder of the magic being created there.

In addition to the cake for the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy, a commemorative plaque was also presented for being one of the longest-running medical dramas in the television industry since its launch in March 2005, created by Shonda Rhimes.

Let us remember that episode 400 is the end of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, which will be a special two-hour event to be held on Thursday, May 26, where chapters 19 and 20 will join to close the season with a flourish. delivery. But, with the photos that have been shown from the cast members’ celebration, viewers can already get an idea of ​​what will be seen.

However, ahead of the final episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 18, it has been confirmed that episode 16, which will air on May 5, will see the return of Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery, while Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will be up against an unhappy Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) who is facing audits at several of her Foundation hospitals, leading to more problems with Dr. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

As for episodes 17 and 18 airing on May 12 and 19, it has been revealed that they will feature a former patient of Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) in the ER with his pregnant wife. , while Bailey receives an offer from Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and a dinner is also being prepared in Nick’s honor. But, until now, the plot of the end of the drama is not known, although according to rumors, everything indicates that it may be an opportunity for the departure of Ellen Pompeo.