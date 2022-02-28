Grey’s Anatomy: For this reason Ellen Pompeo confessed that she has seen few episodes

Grey’s Anatomy hit the screens of ABC with the renewal of its 19th season, with it new news came, even the leading star of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), admitted the reason why he has only seen a few episodes of the medical drama that brought her to fame.

This ABC drama began to debut in 2005 and since then, it has been on the air for over 15 years, earning hundreds of awards and Emmy nominations in the past. As we well know, this story tells the life of professionals in the fictional Gray Sloan Memorial hospital.

As is normal for a long-running drama like Grey’s Anatomy, we’ve seen a lot of actors come in and out of the series. This drama is currently broadcasting its 18th season, and, in addition, it also features the return of some relevant characters, such as Dr. Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) and Dr. Ellis Gray (Kate Burton).

To the surprise of many, actor Jesse Williams recently confessed that he is open to the possibility of returning as Jackson Avery, after his last appearance in season 17. In January of this new year, the ABC production also confirmed season 19, so, possibly the cast is expanded.

As previously mentioned, there are several news that fans of this Shonda Rhimes production are excited about, in addition, Ellen Pompeo in a new interview mentioned that despite having been playing Meredith Gray all this time, and having appeared in 392 episodes in 18 seasons, she has personally seen a minimal number of episodes.

“I haven’t really seen most of them, I’ve only seen a handful. The few times I directed, I went back and watched some old episodes. My intention is always to maintain the spirit of the early days. That’s really the hard work, it’s trying to keep that kind of DNA, which is hard, but it gives us a goal to at least strive for.”

This decision of the actress is understandable, since the professional, she has spent most of her time in the recording studios, the most logical thing is that in her free time she dedicates herself to enjoying them with her family . Ellen Pompeo is not the only actress who avoids seeing her own interpretations, it is also the case of the interpreter of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead.