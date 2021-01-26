Grey’s Anatomy fans want season 17 to continue!

While Part 2 of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 won’t return until March, fans are really starting to get impatient!

In the fall, fans were finally able to experience the new season 17 of the Greys Anatomy series. Some thought she wouldn’t be back for a long time because of the Covid-19. To their delight, they saw their favorite characters again.

Grey’s Anatomy was one of the first series released in the fall. However, we will have to wait a little while before knowing more about the rest. But we will have to be patient.

Like every year, Grey’s Anatomy takes its winter break. On the other hand, this year she will not come back either at the end of January or in February. The showrunneuse, Krista Vernoff had confided that the sequel would see the light of day on March 4.

But that’s not the only big disappointment among fans. While the latter were very caught up in the story of this new season 17, Part 1 only lasted for 6 episodes. A very short game compared to previous years.

For Part 2, there will only be ten episodes broadcast. In all, season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will therefore only consist of 16 episodes. In fifteen years, this is the first time that a season has been so short.

Only season 1 had a few fewer episodes. It is because of this number of episodes that the series will not be able to see the light of day until March 2021. Indeed, it will allow the series to remain on the air for the remainder of the season.

FANS CAN’T DISCOVER THE GRAY’S ANATOMY SUITE

This will allow Grey’s Anatomy to see its episodes airing through May, without taking another break. We will therefore have to wait a good month before knowing more about the rest. Some wonder what fate is in store for Meredith.

In an interview with Deadline, Krista Vernoff promised “intense” episodes for the sequel to Grey’s Anatomy. She revealed on Part 1: “These were really heavy episodes.”

The Greys Anatomy showrunner also added, “We also have some pretty intense episodes coming up early in the year. We started our season in April 2020 ″.

She continued, “We are as honest and genuine and as deep and faithful as possible. What this means is that we have to find our hope and our joy. ”

Krista Vernoff concluded: “Our silver linings, our humor, our sexy. And our romantic within the parameters offered by 2020 ”. The rest of the series therefore promises big surprises.

Some are also wondering if Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will be the last. The creator had revealed that it will end when Ellen Pompeo (Meredith) leaves the series. Between life and death, Meredith’s fate is uncertain.

If the pretty blonde dies, she could spell the end of Grey’s Anatomy. Case to follow!