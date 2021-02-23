Grey’s Anatomy: Fans are excited to watch at Disney +!

It’s now official. The Grey’s Anatomy series is now available on Disney +. This is great news for the fans

This February 23, 2021, Disney welcomes a new section and more than 300 new content. Among them is the famous series Grey’s Anatomy.

“Our ambition is to move from a service more for the family to a service for all tastes”, explained David Popineau, the boss of Disney + France, during a press conference on February 16, 2021. “We stay in emotion, but more intense emotion, ”he added.

A week later is launched Star, the new section of the video on demand platform. It then contains around forty series and a little over 200 films. That is 3,800 hours of content. Just that !

But those who are likely to be happy are the fans of Grey’s Anatomy. Indeed, the flagship series of TF1 will now be available.

But in addition to being able to redo the seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, they will also have access to classics like 24 Hours Chrono, X-Files, Alias, Castle, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, Lost, Ugly Betty.

On the film side, we can mention Alien, Planet of the Apes, Kingsman, Borat, Deadpool, Pretty Woman, Titanic and the Crystal Traps series.

However, Disney also intends to offer original content with the new series Big Sky, Love Victor, Solar Opposite and Helstrom.

In addition, the company intends to broadcast French films and series on its channel. Among them are: Do not do this, do not do that, I promise you, Clem and The Red Bracelets. Well !

This is of course accompanied by an increase in pricing: the monthly subscription goes to 8.99 euros from 6.99 previously. Similarly, the annual formula goes from 69 to 89 euros.

Grey’s Anatomy: Fans are excited to watch the series on Disney +!

It didn’t take much more to put some balm in the hearts of Gray’s Anatomy fans. Indeed, the latter did not hide their joy at being able to devour the series, unlimited.

Thus, on the blue bird social network, the tweets were flowing between yesterday and today.

A first user then exclaimed: “I just started Grey’s Anatomy again! I will never get tired of it I think! #DisneyPlusStar “.

“Grey’s Anatomy, Revenge, Scandal, Desperate Houswives, Buffy, Lost, X-Files, Brothers & Sisters on the same platform #DisneyPlusStar,” another wrote next, captioning a gif of a happy man.

However, one fan of the series wanted to focus on detail. She then wrote: “It smokes me. Is there a better description than this to sum up Grey’s Anatomy? No.” .

Indeed, the description reads: “Desperate situations in a Seattle hospital”. You can imagine that this caused a reaction. “A single sentence that perfectly sums up 17 seasons. Why take the lead? “,” “Meredith will not have the right to happiness” that puts in the direct bath “, then quipped the others.

One thing is certain, Grey’s Anatomy fans are here. And in shape what’s more!