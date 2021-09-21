Grey’s Anatomy: End Of Series Could Be Near, Indicates Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo spoke again about speculation that season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy could be the last. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the 2021 Emmy ceremony last night (19), actress who plays Meredith Gray on the ABC series stated that such theories are “not too far” from reality.

“I’ve been trying to get out [of attraction] for years. I have good relations with the network, which has been very good to me and encouraged me to stay [longer].” She highlighted that “as long as the show continues with a good story there is reason to continue. Miraculously, we keep finding ways to have a reason to stay, which justifies our staying.”

When asked when the program will actually come to an end, Pompeo suggested that she already knows when it should happen, but refused to respond. “I really shouldn’t say anything about this. I don’t want to be disrespectful to the people I’ve promised a secret.”

However, the speech also gave fans hope for a possible 19th season — an idea the actress also shares. “Oh please! Oh my God, can we pray together?” she exclaimed she.

ABC has not yet commented on the future of Grey’s Anatomy. Nevertheless, the 18th season will feature the return of Kate Walsh in the role of Addison Montgomery, subject also commented by Pompeo:

“Kate [Walsh] is amazing. One of my favorite things about the show is having original cast members back. It’s a lot of fun and nostalgic. All of us [on the team] have an incredible bond that’s kind of hard to describe and it’s been really fun to have all [these characters] return,” she concluded.