Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen reveals how she got involved

Did you know that Ellen Pompeo almost never played the role of Meredith in Grey’s Anatomy? For several years, Ellen Pompeo has delighted fans of “Gray’s Anatomy” with her acting. And yet, she might never have played Meredith Gray onscreen.

To date, Ellen Pompeo is one of the most popular actresses in the United States. And she owes her success mainly to the series “Grey’s Anatomy”.

It will soon be two decades that the star brilliantly embodies the character of “Meredith Gray”. Her professional rise and her private life quickly fascinated thousands of viewers.

And it continues ! While the filming of Grey’s Anatomy was turned upside down by the pandemic, the writers and all the crews still managed to catch up.

Yes, the “ABC” channel should broadcast new episodes of the last season of the famous fiction on March 4. We can’t wait, don’t you?

While Ellen Pompeo has other TV projects in mind, she will continue to star in the series. Who would have believed it !

Note that passing the casting, the star had no idea that her career would take off thanks to the saga. “I didn’t audition for Meredith Gray; Shonda (Rhimes) and the channel (ABC) offered me the role, “she said several times in various interviews.

“Shonda Rhimes (Editor’s note: the director) was not ‘Shonda Rhimes’ at the time,” said Ellen Pompeo, adding that she thought fiction was just a “pilot.” Sacred fate!

ELLEN POMPEO UNVEILS GRAY’S ANATOMY BACKSTAGE!

In 2018 for “Hollywood Reporter”, Ellen Pompeo indulged in the atmosphere between the actors of the show. And at first it was not the joy.

“It’s no secret that we had real problems on Grey’s Anatomy for a long time,” said the actress. “We were very successful. But there was all this tumult between us, because of the rivalries and the competition ”.

But also: “It starts with actors behaving badly. Then the producers who allow them to behave like this. And I am guilty too. I was like, “Okay, this is how it works”, so I started to misbehave too. ”

Over time, the tensions finally subsided. But for Ellen Pompeo, this type of behavior is very common for comedians in TV series. Particularly because they would feel “frustrated”.

Confined to popular roles, greater opportunities can sometimes pass under their nose. “They behave badly, because they don’t feel like they are Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie,” said Chris Every’s sweetheart.

Without filter, Ellen Pompeo admitted that this situation could sometimes weigh on her. But over the course of the episodes, the “Greys Anatomy” star also grew attached to her role.

She also takes the opportunity to put money aside. “It’s going to help me invest in my production company. Producing (…) is something I really love, ”said Ellen Pompeo. In short, a very nice project!