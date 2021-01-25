Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo’s ıncredible salary revealed

So what is Ellen Pompeo’s salary? The actress who stars in Grey’s Anatomy? We tell you everything in detail!

This is the question that bothers Internet users! What is Ellen Pompeo’s salary in Grey’s Anatomy?

Ellen Pompeo has been the lead actress for Grey’s Anatomy for several years now. She plays the role of a very famous surgeon named Meredith Gray.

With 17 seasons and over 317 episodes, Ellen Pompeo is still featured in the drama series that has managed to become the longest-running ABC.

However, many of his colleagues left the shoot. So necessarily, Internet users are wondering. So what’s the salary of the 51-year-old actress?

First, know that Grey’s Anatomy is not the main actress’s sole source of income! She has appeared in films like Coming Soon in 1996, Mambo Cafe, Moonlight Mile, Catch Me If You Can, Old School, and Daredevil.

She also took part in television shows. For example, she was a guest star on Law & Order in 1996. And that’s not all! Ellen was even a member of the production.

Eh yes ! She also built a career as a producer. In 2011, she started her own production company called Calamity Jane. Finally, the star was even a model after being discovered in New York by a casting director in 1995.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: A VERY HIGH SUM!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the personal fortune of Ellen Pompeo stands at 80 million dollars in 2020. As for her remuneration in the series, imagine that she is one of the actresses highest paid on the planet.

Indeed, she earns $ 20 million a year from the series. It is enormous ! Because she would earn $ 550,000 per episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

One thing’s for sure, people like her as Meredith in Grey’s Anatomy. So in 2007 she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.