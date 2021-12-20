Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Wants To See The Series End Soon

Grey’s Anatomy: In a recent Insider interview, Ellen Pompeo, who brings Grey’s Anatomy’s lead surgeon to life, talked about her desire to see the end of the medical series. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that this production needs to end,” she revealed.

Apparently, the artist is already articulating with ABC executives and the show’s producers so that a dignified outcome is shown to all fans, who has been following everything closely since 2005, when the pilot episode debuted on the network.

In the same conversation, Pompeo also drew attention to the fact that some people believe she is not interested in seeing the end of Gray ’s Anatomy, as she would receive a million monthly fee to work on the production.

Krista Vernoff, the show’s current showrunner, has said in past interviews that she has a lot of ideas written down for when the last episode needs to be written. Could season 18 finally be the last?

Let’s wait for more news!