Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo talks about medical drama

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays the character Meredith Gray in Gray’s Anatomy, said she still knows little about the fate of the medical series broadcast since 2005 by ABC.

According to her, the producers are still considering launching the 18th season. “I can’t say,” she commented when asked about the subject. “We honestly haven’t decided. We are trying to find that out for now, ”she revealed.

In recent times, many speculate about the end of Gray’s Anatomy. Currently, in hiatus with its 17th season, some argue that the next episodes will definitely end production.

The issue, however, goes far beyond the public’s personal taste. The series created by Shonda Rhimes, in commercial terms, is still ABC’s most successful series due to a number of factors. According to Pompeo, there is a certain crisis in the writers room about the paths to be followed by the characters in the future.

“If there is no good story to tell, the dilemma focuses on how to close Gray Sloan’s doors in a satisfactory way,” explained the actress.

Gray’s Anatomy outcome is still uncertain, says Ellen Pompeo

The 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy has been addressing the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to several internal problems, the series has been going through a great hiatus, since the month of December. The return is scheduled for next week, on March 11.

Several members of the cast, who had not even been part of the series for some time, returned with their characters in very punctual appearances. This is the case of Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight, who played, respectively, Derek Sheperd and George O’Malley.

“How to end a series as remarkable as this one?”, Asked Ellen Pompeo during the interview. “I just want to make sure that we do everything in the best possible way,” she concluded.