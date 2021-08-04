Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Says She May No Longer Act After Series Ends

Grey’s Anatomy: Actress Ellen Pompeo revealed last week that she is considering quitting acting after Grey’s Anatomy ends. The artist revealed that she is reflecting on the issue and that at the moment she is happy with the career she has built.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again, but I’m not very excited about continuing my acting career,” she confessed during a conversation on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast.

Pompeo reported that his various roles give him a sense of accomplishment. She said that the life of an actor/actress is tiring, as you have to face long routines of recordings, trailers, trips to different places and uncertain times to eat. “It’s for the young at heart,” she remarked good-naturedly.

This is not the first time the artist is thoughtful about her career. In 2018, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she had already said that she was “looking for a change”. On that occasion, talking about Grey’s Anatomy, she said she felt that “most of the stories we can tell” had already been told.

The interpreter of the character Meredith from the medical series has acted in films such as Daredevil, Arrest Me If You Can, and Incredible Days. On television, she appeared in Friends (1 episode), Law & Order, Station 19 (Grey’s Anatomy spin-off) and was a judge on the 4th season of the reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

The future of Grey’s Anatomy

In May, Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for an 18th season. It is one of the longest running television productions in the United States and remains a blockbuster even after 16 years on the air.

Three years ago, Pompeo, who has been in television production since 2005, negotiated a fee of US$ 20 million (more than R$ 100 million if we use the current price) to continue in the show. At the time, she confessed that she preferred the money to betting on another audiovisual project.

“For me personally, a healthy family life was more important than a career,” she went on to tell her. She added that she did not have a “particularly happy childhood” and that “therefore, the idea that I have this wonderful husband and these three beautiful children [and] a happy family life was really something I needed to complete to close this hole in the my heart”.