Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reveals Plans When Series Ends

Grey’s Anatomy: Recently, in an interview on Deadline’s Audacy show, hosted by Dax Holt, actress and producer Ellen Pompeo revealed what some of her plans would be for when Grey’s Anatomy is finished.

According to the artist, as she had already stated in previous interviews, she does not intend to pursue a career in cinema, limiting herself to working only on television projects.

“Before, being on a network for so long, you could be condemned [not to do anything new],” mused Pompeo. “But that is no longer the case. So I probably wouldn’t do movies, but I would be hooked up to projects [series] on streaming or on television networks,” she said.

“I’m just trying to get involved in a few different areas and do new things, but I’m sure I’ll be playing again at some point in the future,” she assured.

It is worth remembering that, on other occasions, Meredith Gray’s interpreter highlighted the uncertainty about starring in other series, considering all the years she was living as a surgeon in the ABC medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy: Learn about the future of production

Ellen Pompeo’s contract is expected to end at the end of the series’ 18th season. It is not known yet whether the actress will renew it with the producers and, for this reason, discussions about the end of the production have regained strength on the internet. In fact, Krista Vernoff, current showrunner of the production created by Shonda Rhimes, has already stated that she has several consolidated ideas for the official outcome.

Grey’s Anatomy is well known among audiences for its overwhelming dramatic sequences, as well as shocking and unexpected deaths. Over the years, many members of the main cast have left their characters behind to pursue new opportunities in the audiovisual business.

With the exception of Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr., all of the original actors and actresses on the series’ acting team left production at some point, returning only for one-time appearances in specific episodes.

What will happen in the future? So keep following the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy weekly on ABC.