Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reacts To Iconic Character Return

Grey’s Anatomy: Last Thursday (2), actress Kate Walsh revealed through her social networks that she will officially return for the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, reprising her iconic role as Dr. Addison. The news was very well received by the star Ellen Pompeo, who took the opportunity to party with her fellow series and left a message full of expectations in the post.

Missing since the end of Grey’s Anatomy’s third season, Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh, had her return confirmed this week. The announcement was made through a lively Tik Tok style dance performed by the actress, and it was widely celebrated on Instagram, resulting in more than 540,000 likes and 10,600 comments so far.

One of those welcome messages was sent by Ellen Pompeo, the name behind Meredith Grey, who cheered fans up by writing an exciting message.

Check out Walsh’s publication below:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Kate Walsh (@katewalsh)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

“Let’s give them what they want… quality television drama,” commented Pompeo, who soon received the response “Meredith & Addison in 2021” by the post’s author.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy opens on Sept. 30 on ABC, and will also mark the return of Kate Burton as Ellis Grey, according to the network’s confirmation.